Nigeria: Matawalle Bans Zamfara Emirs From Giving Chieftaincy Titles Without Govt's Approval

The Zamfara State Governor, Bello Mohammed Matawalle, Wednesday, directed traditional institutions in the state to seek approval from the state government before awarding and conferring traditional titles on individuals.

The governor warned traditional rulers in the state against appointing individuals into traditional offices without securing official permission and clearance from the state government.

Matawalle, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Public Enlightenment, Media and Communications, Zailani Bappa, said the directive was necessary in order to check indiscriminate award and abuse of the traditional institutions.

THISDAY gathered that the directive is sequel to the recent installation of a notorious terrorist leader in the state, Adamu Aliero, as Sarkin Fulanin Yandoto by the now suspended Emir of Birnin Yandoto in Tsafe Local Government Area, Aliyu Garba Marafa.

The governor, while noting that compliance to the directive was mandatory for all the emirs, district heads and ward heads, said failure to adhere to it would attract serious reprimand from the state government.

The statement read in part: "All emirs, senior district heads and district heads in the state are hereby directed to officially seek permission from the state government before conferring traditional titles on anyone.

"The directive becomes necessary in order to check indiscriminate award and possible abuse of the traditional institution.

"Henceforth, no Emir, Senior District Head or District Head should appoint anybody into any traditional office without securing official permission and clearance from the state government.

"Compliance to this directive is now mandatory and failure to it will attract serious reprimand from the state government."