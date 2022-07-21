Africa: Star-Studded CAF Legends to Take On Morocco Women's Legends Team in Build Up to 2022 CAF Awards

Ahead of the 2022 CAF Awards a star-studded CAF Women's Legends team will take on a Morocco Women's Legends team on Thursday 21 July at Rabat's Prince Héritier Moulay El Hassan Stadium.

Former Banyana Banyana captain Desiree Ellis will coach South Africa in the big 2022 TotalEnergies Women's Africa Cup of Nations final against hosts Morocco on Saturday, but first she will feature for the CAF Legends in this special exhibition match kicking off at 11h00 local time.

Other CAF Legends who will feature in the match include former Cameroon captain Christine Manie, South Africa's Amanda Dlamini, Tunisia's Haifa Guedri and former Super Falcons goalkeeper Rachael Ayegba, who have been on CAF TV commentary duty at WAFCON 2022.

CAF Technical Study Group members, Cote d'Ivoire's Clementine Toure, Ghana's Mercy Tagoe, South Africa's Shilene Booysen, Namibia's Jacqui Shipanga and Tunisia's Amani Boukari will also feature for the CAF Legends, as will Super Eagles legend Anne Chiejine.

Other African legends invited to be part of the CAF Legends team include the great Super Falcons captain Mercy Akide, the first player to win the Africa Women's Player of the Year Award in 2001, her former teammate and four-time Africa Women's Player of the Year Perpetua Nkwocha, Ghana's Alberta Sackey, as well as Equatorial Guinea's Genoveva Anonman Nze, the 2012 Africa Women's Player of the Year.

The Moroccan team will be headed by fantastic former footballer Khadija Illa, who is now the President of Morocco's National Women's Football League.

Other Moroccan legends who will play for the hosts include Lamia Boumehdi, a former Moroccan footballer who played for the Berrechid women's club and who previously coached the Wydad Athletic women's team and Morocco's under 17 national team.

Another popular former Morocco international who will play for the Morocco Legends is Nadia Maqdi Tigana.

Legends from both teams will be available for interviews in the post-match Mixed Zone.