Liberia: LWC Ends Two-Day Training of Trainers' Refresher Workshop

The Liberia WASH Consortium under Irish Aid Nutrition and water, sanitation and hygiene project has ended a two-day Training of Trainers workshop for hand pumps mechanics in Todee District in rural Montserrado County.

The training focused on Afridev hand pumps dismantling and assembly on a well and community hand pumps caretakers, and construction of latrines slabs demos.

Welcoming the Liberia WASH Consortium members and participants to the two-day event, Nyen Administrative District Superintendent, John Tucker, praised the consortium for initiating its WASH and Nutrition project in his district.

Mr. Tucker assured the consortium of his willingness to work with the body for the success of the project.

"The project has restored the dignity of my people and has created the awareness of the importance of nutrition", Tucker said.

Also speaking at the start of the workshop, WaterAid Communication and Advocacy Manager, Zayzay Kolubah, informed participants about the purpose of the consortium and the project in their district.

"As a body, the consortium wants to ensure that the project is implemented robustly and the objectives of the project are met" Kolubah added.

Another speaker, the lead facilitator of the event, George Yarngo encouraged consortium members to involve community members in the process of the implementation.

"With the full participation of beneficiaries, the project will achieve its ended purpose" Yarngo disclosed.

He encouraged consortium members to always share ideas on Irish Aid project implementation.

Concern and Action against Hunger made the presentation on their respective programs in the district.

At the end of the two days training of trainers' refresher workshop, a field trip was conducted to access some hand pumps that were malfunctioning in a nearby community.

The malfunctioning hand pump parts were replaced, making them function.

The Liberia WASH Consortium is a conglomeration of three International Organizations implementing Irish Aid WASH and Nutrition Programs in Todee District in rural Montserrado and Grand Counties.

