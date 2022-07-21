Liberia: PUL Releases 2nd Quarterly Alert Report

In continuation of ongoing efforts to deter impunity against journalists and media workers in Liberia, the Press Union of Liberia has released the second quarterly report of its phase two tracking of attacks and intimidations of media practitioners in Liberia.

The Media Alert Report includes threats, attacks, and intimidation of Liberian journalists by state actors, non-state actors, supporters of politicians, and some other members of the public as well as ethical transgressions of media practitioners.

The Alert Reports will also highlight other major issues, including a critical analysis of the trend being taken by the Liberian media environment, considering the nature of space being offered by state actors for the media to thrive.

This Media Alert Report of the Press Union of Liberia is made possible by a grant from the United States Government and People through the USAID Media Activity which is being managed by the Internews and national partners, including the Press Union of Liberia. The report covers the period of April to June 2022, and it is the continuation of the quarterly documentation of attacks and intimidations against journalists and media workers which will be published for the next five years as part of the rollout of the USAID Media Development under the auspices of Internews.

This first USAID Media Alert Report recorded four attacks, one brutality, and two threats, on Journalist Franklin Doloque, Radio Tamba-take in Foya suffered an arson attack, reporters David Nawah, Patrick T. Saah, and Sekou Sheriff of Voice of Liberia (VOL), Journalist Bobby M. Tingban of Hott FM/TV, Rivercess based Journalist Eric Oldpa Duo and Journalist Rocheford T. Gardiner of Radio Phoenix of Tubman University in Maryland County.