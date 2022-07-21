Ghana: J.B Danquah Murder Case Trial Suspended

The High Court hearing the murder case of late J.B. DanquahAdu, the late Abuakwa North Member of Parliament (MP), has suspended trial.

The deferment is to enable the court to conduct a mini-trial in respect with all statements of accused, Daniel Asiedu and Vincent Bossu, which were taken at the police station.

Mr Raymond Felli, who held brief for Mr Yaw Dankwah, for accused, objected to the tendering in evidence of the statements by the investigator, Detective Chief Inspector Augustus Nkrumah.

The investigator-led by Mrs Sefakor Batsa, Principal State Attorney, was to tender the statements of accused during his evidence in chief.

But MrFelli objected to the tendering of the statements, saying they were made under duress, threat and inhuman circumstances.

Mrs Batsa said the statements as indicated by the witness (Chief Insp Nkrumah) in his evidence, were given voluntarily and in the presence of independent witnesses.

According to her, accused also appended their signatures to the statements after same had been certified.

MrsBatsasaid also the statements were taken in accordance with the provisions in the Evidence Act, and contended that the objection by defence counsel was "just a ploy to delay the smooth progress of this case."

The court presided over by Mrs Justice Lydia Osei Marfo held that "in view of the objection raised by counsel for accused, there is the need to conduct mini-trial to ascertain the circumstances of all statements of both accused taken by the police at the police station."

This exercise was to be dealt with by the court aloneand the main trial was suspended, and the jury discharged.

Daniel Asiedu, first accused, is standing trial for allegedly murdering the late MP for Abuakwa North, at his residence at Shaishie, Accra, in February, 2016.

Asiedu is standing trial with Vincent Bossu, and Asiedu has been charged with murder and robbery.

Bossu and Asiedu,who are jointly being held over a charge of conspiracy, have pleaded not guilty before a seven-member jury, and the court has remanded them into lawful custody.The case has been adjourned to July, 2, 2022. -GNA