Ghana: 'Be Abreast With Roads Signs, Markings'

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA), Pearl AdusuGyasi, has advised drivers and the general public to be abreast with the road signs in the country.

The advice comes off the back of the upsurge of road crashes in the country, sometimes caused by the disregard for road signs or the non-existence of road markings.

She gave the advice in an exclusive interview with the Ghanaian Times on Wednesday.

MrsGyasi explained that the Authority mostly organised mandatory training for drivers to educate them on the usefulness of the road signs as well as sensitising the general public.

This, according to MrsGyasi, was in line with the Authority's mandate of ensuring that drivers adhered to road rules and regulations.

"We are appealing especially to the drivers to come out in their numbers whenever trainings are organised for them as it would also serve as an opportunity for those who do not read from their manuals, so it can reduce accidents on the roads," she said.

Some members of the public in an interview with the Ghanaian Times expressed worry of the carnages on the road and intensification of education on road signs.

Mrs Agartha Mensah at Kwame Nkrumah Interchange shared her experience and narrated how she had to stand by the roadside for almost 30 minutes without a single vehicle stopping for her to cross.

"The road signs and markings are just not working in this country, I stood by the zebra crossing lane to cross the road, and not even a single vehicle stopped for me to cross, I had to stand for almost 30 minutes before I could cross."

"Most people do not understand the markings and the signs on the road and if the situation is left unchecked it would serve as a catalyst in the increase of road accidents," she added.

Mr Daniel Osei at Adenta stated that sometimes the wrong "U- turns" and the lack of understanding of the road signs and markings by most driver was also a major cause of traffic and road crashes.

"Citizens must be enlightened and educated about the importance of our road signs, authorities must also see to it that the law breakers are dealt with to serve as deterrent to others who would want to follow suit and endanger lives," he said.

Mrs Agnes Owusu at Madina lamented on deplorable conditions of most road signs in the country.

"Most signs are broken down, other road signs also do not relay information on what lies ahead on the road and this put citizen's lives at risk more education must be given," she said.

Mr Kelvin Asamoah appealed that, spots for the erection of road signs which were used for different purposes such as funeral boards, movie announcements, among others must be checked.