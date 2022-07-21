Somalia: President Heads to Tanzania

A statement released by the Somali presidency said that President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud will travel to Arusha in Tanzania today to seek Somalia's membership in the East African Community (EAC).

The presidential statement also said that the government of Somalia submitted the request to join EAC in 2016 and is expected to be processed and allowed to merge with the other countries.

"The annual combined economy of EAC is estimated at more than 300 billion US dollars, with the total number of people living in these countries estimated at 312 million who have one passport that unites them," said the press release of the presidency," said the statement.

The bloc was re-established in 2000, bringing together seven (7) countries that share a large commercial market that is important to the economy of the region.