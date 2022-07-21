Somalia: President Heads to Tanzania

21 July 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

A statement released by the Somali presidency said that President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud will travel to Arusha in Tanzania today to seek Somalia's membership in the East African Community (EAC).

The presidential statement also said that the government of Somalia submitted the request to join EAC in 2016 and is expected to be processed and allowed to merge with the other countries.

"The annual combined economy of EAC is estimated at more than 300 billion US dollars, with the total number of people living in these countries estimated at 312 million who have one passport that unites them," said the press release of the presidency," said the statement.

The bloc was re-established in 2000, bringing together seven (7) countries that share a large commercial market that is important to the economy of the region.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X