Africa: CAF Awards 2022 to Be Beamed in Several Parts of the World Including New Territories

As Africa celebrates its finest stars in Rabat, Morocco on Thursday night, major broadcasters will beam the live event in many parts of the world.

The CAF Awards will be held in Rabat, Morocco from 20h00 local time (19h00 GMT and 21h00 Cairo time).

Africa's star footballers have been setting the world's football stadiums alight and their popularity and talent has ensured unprecedented interest from some of the leading broadcasters in Africa and across the globe.

Already confirmed are international broadcasters across sub-Saharan Africa including Canal+, SuperSport and StarTimes, while beIN Sport will broadcast across North Africa and the Middle East, as well as on its channels in the Asia-Pacific region.

In the African region, over 44 countries will have access to the CAF Awards on their Free to Air platforms.

For the first time, CAF Awards will be shown in new territories in Europe including Germany.

For the territories not covered by CAF's broadcast partners, CAF will stream live the CAF Awards 2022 on YouTube (CAFTV) with a choice of French or English language options.