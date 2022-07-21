Ghana: Impressive Turn-Out At Street Academy Health Walk

21 July 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Linus Siaw Nartey

Steet Academy, a sports and culture non-governmental organisation on Saturday held its annual health walk with a number of corporate bodies joining over 100 deprived, needy and street children for the exercise.

Dubbed 'Vest Participation', organisations such as the National Lottery Authority (NLA), MTN, Cal Bank, Rotary Club, Diagonal Project Africa and Accra Metropolitan Assembly participated in the two-hour walk which started from the forecourt of the Art Centre in Accra through the principal streets of Accra and back to the starting point for aerobics session and refreshment.

The walk was intended to raise awareness on the plight of less-fortunate children as well as emphasise the importance of exercise and education.

Briefing the media at the event, a Patron of Street Academy, Nii Boye Abbey, said the children are the future and must be well-catered for.

"It is imperative to know that, we can't have a system where children loiter about and seem to have no future. They are our future and what future are we building if we are unable to care for them. It is our corporate social responsibility and every Ghanaian must assist."

He commended the Executive Director of Street Academy, Ataa Lartey, for his tremendous work over the years, helping to get children off the streets and giving them a future.

Nii Boye Abbey assured that Street Academy would continue to support the cause and pleaded with the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection to come on board to sustain the initiative.

Ataa Lartey expressed excitement at the turn-out, stating that the aim was to make the exercise bigger each year.

Mr Lartey called on individuals to collectively ensure good future for children and encourage good parental care among parents and guardians.

Currently, the Academy takes care of about 600 underprivileged children, offering them education, sports and culture, 60 of which are in the Academy.

