Ghana: 1985 Year Group Hands Over Dining Hall Tables to NAVASCO

Old students of the Navrongo Senior High School (NAVASCO) in the Upper East Region, continue to reach out to their alma mater with support, to address teething problems affecting teaching and learning.

On Monday the 1985 year group, led by Navro-Pio, Pe Asagpaare Aneakwoa Balinia Addall, NabiaIssah Bogobire, and Nabia Clementia Zezenga handed over new dining hall tables and repaired furniture to the school authorities.

The Navro-Pio in appreciating the hard work of the kitchen staff, gave them GH¢1,000 and also promised to give the best student or any female SHS student, who would obtain 8As in the West African Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), a scholarship of GH¢ 2,000.

The headmistress, Mercy Babachuwey, thanked the '85 year group, and appealed to all old students of the school to help renovate the dining hall.

The school dining hall, built in 1960, has deteriorated over the years and also has become smaller for the growing population, resulting in students taking their meals in batches.

Present at the handover, were representatives of the 1981year group, who had a meeting with school management concerning the upcoming Speech and Prize giving day, which the group had planned to sponsor.