Ghana: Vodafone Grabs 3 Marketing Awards

Vodafone Ghana received three prestigious awards at the 2022 Marketing World Award (MWA) ceremony held over the weekend.

The company won Most Innovative Product, Most Creative advert of the Year and Regional Campaign of the Year.

Vodafone's outstanding free Mobile Money Interoperability (MMI) service, which allows Vodafone customers to send money to any mobile money service provider for free, was recognised as the Most Innovative Product, while its Vodafone Cash advert, "Me TeWo," was adjudged the Most Creative Ad of the Year.

The company's annual Ashanti Month campaign, which gives a special focus to the Ashanti Region by undertaking a score of socially impactful initiatives in June every year, was also named the Regional Campaign of the Year.

Commenting on the awards, David Umoh, the Director of Consumer Business Unit (CBU) at Vodafone Ghana, stated that the recognition was a testament to Vodafone's unrivalled mastery in digital innovation, enhancing customer experience and socially impactful initiatives.

He said "This is another proud moment for us at Vodafone Ghana as we continue to provide real value for our customers and initiatives that positively impact society. We would like to thank our customers for their continuing support, which motivates us to deliver nothing less than unmatched experience."

These new awards and Vodafone's long list of accolades cement the technology company's leadership in product innovations, creative and engaging advertising, and sustainable community campaigns that promote development.

The Marketing World Awards (MWA), organised by Instinct Wave, recognise individuals and organisations that have exhibited excellence in marketing. The award scheme recognises outstanding brands, the best campaigns, marketing innovations, and creative use of digital marketing channels, amongst others.