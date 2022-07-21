Ghana: MTN Ghana Ramps Up SIM Registration Efforts Ahead of Deadline

With less than two weeks to the end of the mandatory SIM card registration exercise, MTN Ghana is enhancing its strategies to ensure that the millions of unregistered subscribers are registered before the July 31, 2022 deadline.

A statement issued by the company in Accra yesterday said "from now to the deadline, MTN will be sending urgent messages to customers who are not fully registered to do soor risk having their SIM cards disconnected."

MTN according to the statement, had also launched an internal campaign dubbed "Grab, Checkand Act (GCA)", which is encouraging all staff, irrespective of their role to assist with the registration of customers.

With this campaign, it said, all MTN staff have been tasked to check the registration status of customers they interact with so that unregistered customers can be assisted to do so.

In addition, MTN has deployed its field agents to communities with lowest registration numbers to get these customers registered.

Commenting on the new strategies initiated, Chief Sales and Distribution Officer of MTN Ghana, ShaibuHaruna said, "We are nearly at the finish line and so we have intensified our efforts to reach out to all our customers. We cannot afford to lose customers due to non-registration. We also encourage all our customers to ensure their data/internet SIMs in their modems and other smart devices are fully registered."

"We have created many channels (including our online portal - simregistration@mtngh.com) to ensure our customers register with ease. We are encouraging them to use the available channels that are convenient for them to speed up the registration process," he added.

The Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation announced the mandatory registration of all SIM cards in Ghana.