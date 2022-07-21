Ghana: Candy Soccer Academy Qualify for Women's League

Dormaa Ahenkro-based women's football club, Candy Soccer Academy, emerged champions of the 2021/22 Northern Women's Regional Zonal Championship after beating Upper West region side Real Crusaders Ladies 4-0 in the final group game.

Two goals were scored in each half in the game played at the Crosby Awuah Memorial (CAM) Park at Aiyinase on Saturday.

The victory also hands Candy Soccer Academy the spot to participate in the 2022-23 Ghana Women's Premier League which kicks off in October, this year.

Candy Soccer Academy gave a good account of themselves to qualify for the zonal championship following an impressive campaign in the 2022 season, garnering 25 points in 10 matches; scoring 43 goals and conceding eight.

Unbeaten throughout the competition, Candy Soccer Academy booked their place to the final after brushing aside Bolga All Stars in the opener, drew with Dynamites, hammered Bagabaga Ladies before setting up the final with Tamale Super Ladies in the Northern Zone.

Formed in 2016, the club, led by Coach Smith Effa Owusu, is a member of the Bono Women's Division One League and the Bono Regional Football Association.