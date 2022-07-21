Ghana: Kotoko Coach Resigns

Head coach of reigning Ghana Premier League champions Asante Kotoko, Dr Prosper Narteh Ogum, has walked away from the club.

Startling reports yesterday indicate that the 44-year-old sports psychologist had a crucial meeting with the Technical Committee of the club after which he stunningly tendered in his resignation.

The Times Sports gathered that Ogum left his role citing player sale and recruitment issues - having earlier had a 'bust-up' with the club's Management Board over the departure of Brazilian import Fabio Gama and midfielder Salifu Mudasiru. The duo played pivotal roles in Kotoko's league success.

He is said to have been left out of taking key decisions regarding player recruitments.

Ogum, who was expected to shepherd Kotoko in the CAF Champions League preliminaries this September, joined the Porcupine Warriors prior to the beginning of the 2021-2022 season.

He joined from now Division One side, West African Football Academy (WAFA), on a two-year deal after guiding the Academy lads to a third-place finish in the 2020/21 campaign.

In 2013, Ogum masterminded the qualification of Elmina Sharks to the Ghana Division One League.

He also had a short spell with Ebusua Dwarfs during the Ghana Premier League, but later resigned to pursue his Doctor of Philosophy programme (Ph.D).

In October 2019, he was appointed head coach of Karela United - a deal which was however terminated after disagreements with the management board.