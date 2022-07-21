Ghana: Darkoa Ladies Drawn in Tough WAFU Group B League

Ghana's Women Premier League (GWPL) and FA Cup champions, Ampem Darkoa Ladies, have been drawn in Group B of the West African Football Union (WAFU) Zone B ahead of the second edition of the CAF Women's Champions League.

The Ghanaian champions have been drawn alongside Union Sportive des Force Armees (Burkina Faso), Athleta FC (Togo) and Bayelsa (Nigeria), in a draw that took place yesterday in the capital city of Morocco, Rabat.

Group A is another hard-hitting set consisting the likes of AS d'Abidjan (Cote d'Ivoire), AS Police (Niger) and Espor FC (Benin).

The winner and runner-up of the competition which will be held from September 13-26, 2022, will represent West Africa in the main Champions League event which is scheduled for Morocco, later this year.

Ampem Darkoa Ladies are yet to taste the Champions League after beating the first representatives for Ghana, Hasaacas Ladies, in both the league and FA Cup last season.