Ghana: Minerals Commission to Roll Out Minerals, Mining Regulations

21 July 2022
GhanaToday (Accra)
By Patience Anaadem

The Minerals Commission will roll out Minerals and Mining Regulations to track all earthmoving machines and equipment used in mining.

The implementation of the Regulation, which is backed by the Mineral Operations Tracking Earthmoving and Mining Equipment Regulations, 2020 (L.I. 2404), forms part of the measures put in place to clamp down on illegal mining activities in the country.

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Mr Samuel Abu Jinapor, who announced this at a press briefing in Accra, disclosed that the operation and control room for the tracking of the mining machines and equipment would be ready by the end of August 2022.

"The moving tracking system will track all earthmoving and mining equipment to know in real-time, where each machine is, and what it is being used for," the Minister added.

He said the Ministry has revamped the Community Mining Schemes and developed an Operational Manual to promote responsible and environmentally-sound small scale mining.

"Among its requirements, all Community Mining Schemes must have functioning offices, a proper database of miners, environmental officers on site, changing rooms for miners and sick bays," he emphasized.

Mr Jinapor added that 14 Community Mining Schemes have been commissioned this year in addition to the existing 20 Community Mining Schemes which were commissioned in 14 mining districts across the country in 2021.

He disclosed that the Ministry would be commissioning Community Mining Schemes in Osino, Kenyasi, Dunkwa, Manso Nkwanta, Mosiaso, Akrofuom, Bekwai Atronsu, Tarkwa Nsuaem, Bompieso, and Afransie.

"Our commitment is to deliver 50 well-regulated, environmentally-sound and viable Community Mining Schemes by the end of the year," he added.

