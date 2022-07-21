Ghana: MLNR to Inaugurate a National Planning Committee to Oversee Green Street Project - Abu Jinapor

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor has disclosed that the Ministry will inaugurate a National Planning Committee to implement the "Green Street Project" on 25th July 2022.

He said the project's goal is to plant unique trees in the medians and avenues of the country's regional capitals to build a robust environment.

The Minister, who disclosed this at a press briefing in Accra, noted that the project would ornamentally beautify and modernize all the country's major cities.

The Minister cited examples of other nations that made their cities more beautiful and environmentally friendly by using similar strategies.

"Most of the developed countries have these instituted in their countries, London and Paris are some examples and even some African countries like South Africa," he said.