Zimbabwe: Security Guards, Employers in Deadlock Over U.S.$254 Salary Demand

Joanne Levitan / IFAD
Small-scale farmers in Tanzania (file photo).
16 July 2022
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Alois Vinga

SECURITY guards' employees' representatives have declared a deadlock during salary increase negotiations after the sector's employers refused to meet their US$254 salary increase demand.

The negotiations come at a time when prices of basic commodities and the cost of living in general have spiralled out of the reach of many on the back of the Ukraine/Russia war disturbances which have pushed up inflation rates the world over.

Currently, Zimbabwean workers are pushing for US$ salary demands, arguing that it is the only strategy which can lead to the preservation of salary values.

In an update Friday, the Zimbabwe Security Guards Union (ZISEGU) reported that a deadlock had been reached over salary adjustments with the sector's employer representatives.

This becomes the second time, following a recent deadlock reached after the sector's employers offered a staggered inclusive wage of ZW$50 000 for July, ZW$60 000 for August and ZW$65 000 for September 2022.

"ln our quest for a living wage today, the employers started to offer a staggered wage of ZW$52 0000 for July, ZW$60 000 for August and ZW$69 000 for September 2022.

"After heated negotiations, employers went on to increase their offer to a staggered offer of up to ZW$69 000 for September 2022.With our intention to settle, we knocked down our position to US$254," said ZISEGU.

The union said instead, employers then went on to offer up to ZW$85 000 for September 2022 despite employees' demand of the US$ denominated salaries so as to preserve value.

"We were left with no choice but to adjourn the meeting, to imply a deadlock since the employers were indicating that their position was their final or the ceiling.

"Ladies and gentlemen, we have deadlocked. In terms of NEC Security industry constitution, a deadlock has to be referred to the full council, which is a superior committee, for further consultations internally before taking the dispute outside council," added ZISEGU.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X