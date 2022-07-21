Kenya: Rising Inflation, New Housing Levies to Slow Growth of Affordable Houses

Nairobi — The rising cost of living that has seen reduced household purchasing power, higher inflation, and increasing cost of construction could derail the uptake of new affordable housing units, an industry player has highlighted.

Mizizi Africa Homes sees these factors impacting everyone- developers, homeowners, and government on low collection and a general slowdown in economic growth. First-time homeowners will be the hardest hit by these rising costs.

"Every aspect of housing cost has gone up. Consumer purchasing power is low due to high cost of living, taking a loan is much more expensive now, you require a lot more to start a construction project and there is also a new levy coming for those seeking to dispose of their properties," said Mizizi Homes Africa Chief Executive Officer, George Mburu.

For the first time in seven years, the Central Bank of Kenya last month increased the base lending rate by 0.5 percent, pushing the benchmark rate to 7.5 percent and signalling higher borrowing costs.

A significant spike in cooking oil and wheat flour prices among other commodities since the start of the year has also pushed up the country's inflation rate over the ceiling of the central bank's target range of 7.5 per cent for the first time since the country's general elections. Kenya's inflation rose to 7.9 per cent in June.

"This has significantly eroded consumer purchasing power as most people struggle to balance higher daily expenditures as some break into their savings and others delay settling mortgages as others miss home installment payments," said Mburu.

Similarly, war in Ukraine has resulted in rising cost of building materials due to disruption in global supply chains and forex exchange volatility.

"Already cost of acquiring land is very high in Kenya, taking up to more than 50 percent. Coupled with these new costs of materials and loans, will potentially impact on the speed of developing affordable units," Mburu explained.

Again, "Capital Gains Tax has been reviewed up from 5 percent to 15 percent. This will eat into profits of those seeking to resell their properties once it comes into effect early 2023," he added.

According to House Price Index Report released by the Kenya Bankers Association (KBA) in last month, house prices on average declined by 1.8pc in the first quarter of 2021 after posting a string recovery in the fourth quarter of 2020.