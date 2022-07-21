Uganda: Anyone Killing Ugandans Will Pay a Heavy Price, Says Museveni

President Museveni has condemned the recent killing of three Ugandans including the Bukwo acting CAO, university student at Makerere and the Kamwokya LC1 chairman under different circumstances.

Bukwo CAO Charles Ogwang was shot dead by unknown assailants in Matugga before torching his vehicles whereas Bewatti Betungura a Uganda Christian University Student was stabbed to death during heated campaigns at Makerere University.

In another incident, James Kakooza, 54, the LC1 chairman for Church zone in Kamwokya was clobbered to death by two assailants moving on a boda bodas as he did a morning jog around Centenary Park in Kampala.

Addressing the nation on Wednesday, the president described the killers in the three incidents as pigs but said they will not go away with it .

"We had had killings in Masaka, women in Entebbe and ADF by planting bombs. I can assure you whoever kills Ugandans will be held accountable. Take an example of ADF. They thought they were in Congo and could kill our people with impunity. They have paid heavy price and we are continuing to hunt them until they come out or be finished .The same goes to those who killed Kakooza. We shall go for them and those who killed the student," Museveni said in his address to the nation.

The president insisted that it is foolishness for the killers to think they can do it with impunity since they are untouchable

"I want you to be assured security forces are now more capable than at any one time. Whatever any gaps still there are will be closed so that every Uganda feels assured that if anybody does harm, the doer of harm will pay heavily."

Museveni however asked courts of law to stop handling suspects with kid gloves.