Africa: Administration Reform - Morocco Has 'A Lot' to Offer to Africa - Auda-Nepad CEO

Marrakech — Morocco has a lot to offer to the African continent, especially in terms of administrative reform, said Wednesday in Marrakech, the CEO of the African Union Development Agency (AUDA-NEPAD), Nardos Bekele-Thomas.

Morocco has much to offer to the African continent, particularly in terms of organization of the structure and administrative reform, Ms. Bekele-Thomas said at a press briefing following her talks with Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans abroad, Nasser Bourita, on the sidelines of the opening of the 14th U.S.-Africa Business Summit.

AUDA-NEPAD, which aims to accelerate economic cooperation and integration among African countries, has developed strategies and policies that need to be implemented to impact individuals, she added.

Highlighting the potential of Africa's youth, the AUDA-NEPAD head stressed the need to "make sure that these youth are integrated into a process of socio-economic transformation."

Ms. Bekele-Thomas also welcomed the convening of the U.S.-Africa Business Summit, stating that this forum is of key importance for implementing the 2063 Agenda which aims to turn Africa into a global power of the future.

"The 2063 Agenda is a very complex agenda that would make Africa a resilient and more modern continent," she noted in this regard.

Placed under the High Patronage of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, this Summit which will continue until July 22, in partnership with the "Corporate Council on Africa" (CCA), is attended by a large U.S. government delegation, African ministers, and decision-makers from the largest U.S. multinationals and the African business community.