Africa: Administration Reform - Morocco Has 'A Lot' to Offer to Africa - Auda-Nepad CEO

21 July 2022
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Marrakech — Morocco has a lot to offer to the African continent, especially in terms of administrative reform, said Wednesday in Marrakech, the CEO of the African Union Development Agency (AUDA-NEPAD), Nardos Bekele-Thomas.

Morocco has much to offer to the African continent, particularly in terms of organization of the structure and administrative reform, Ms. Bekele-Thomas said at a press briefing following her talks with Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans abroad, Nasser Bourita, on the sidelines of the opening of the 14th U.S.-Africa Business Summit.

AUDA-NEPAD, which aims to accelerate economic cooperation and integration among African countries, has developed strategies and policies that need to be implemented to impact individuals, she added.

Highlighting the potential of Africa's youth, the AUDA-NEPAD head stressed the need to "make sure that these youth are integrated into a process of socio-economic transformation."

Ms. Bekele-Thomas also welcomed the convening of the U.S.-Africa Business Summit, stating that this forum is of key importance for implementing the 2063 Agenda which aims to turn Africa into a global power of the future.

"The 2063 Agenda is a very complex agenda that would make Africa a resilient and more modern continent," she noted in this regard.

Placed under the High Patronage of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, this Summit which will continue until July 22, in partnership with the "Corporate Council on Africa" (CCA), is attended by a large U.S. government delegation, African ministers, and decision-makers from the largest U.S. multinationals and the African business community.

Read the original article on MAP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Maghreb Arabe Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X