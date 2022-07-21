Morocco, Dfc Discuss Development of U.S. Investments in Kingdom

Marrakech — The development of U.S. investment in Morocco was the focus of talks, Tuesday in Marrakech, between Minister Delegate to the Head of Government, in charge of Investment, Convergence, and the Evaluation of Public Policies, Mohcine Jazouli, and a delegation from the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), led by Andrew Hescovitz, Chief Development Officer.

The meeting was an opportunity to discuss the progress of measures included in the memorandum of understanding signed in 2020 between the DFC and Morocco to promote investment in the Kingdom, while strengthening the initiatives in favor of African countries, said the Ministry in a statement.

The two parties have also examined various paths and opportunities for collaboration that will boost U.S. investment in Morocco.

At the end of the meeting, the partners identified promising prospects, particularly in terms of technical and financial support for private investment projects in Morocco and Africa, the ministry added.

Created in 2020, the DFC is a development finance institution and agency of the United States federal government. It invests in development projects around the world. The agency consolidates the work previously done by USAID and the Overseas Private Investment Corporation (OPIC) with a commitment ceiling totaling $60 billion.

It is dedicated to financing the private sector and aims to make America a more competitive leader.

The American development bank wants to strengthen its presence in Africa by diversifying its commitments to priority sectors in the region.