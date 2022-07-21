Morocco, Dfc Discuss Development of U.S. Investments in Kingdom

20 July 2022
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Marrakech — The development of U.S. investment in Morocco was the focus of talks, Tuesday in Marrakech, between Minister Delegate to the Head of Government, in charge of Investment, Convergence, and the Evaluation of Public Policies, Mohcine Jazouli, and a delegation from the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), led by Andrew Hescovitz, Chief Development Officer.

The meeting was an opportunity to discuss the progress of measures included in the memorandum of understanding signed in 2020 between the DFC and Morocco to promote investment in the Kingdom, while strengthening the initiatives in favor of African countries, said the Ministry in a statement.

The two parties have also examined various paths and opportunities for collaboration that will boost U.S. investment in Morocco.

At the end of the meeting, the partners identified promising prospects, particularly in terms of technical and financial support for private investment projects in Morocco and Africa, the ministry added.

Created in 2020, the DFC is a development finance institution and agency of the United States federal government. It invests in development projects around the world. The agency consolidates the work previously done by USAID and the Overseas Private Investment Corporation (OPIC) with a commitment ceiling totaling $60 billion.

It is dedicated to financing the private sector and aims to make America a more competitive leader.

The American development bank wants to strengthen its presence in Africa by diversifying its commitments to priority sectors in the region.

Read the original article on MAP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Maghreb Arabe Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X