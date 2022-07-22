Kenya: Rights Groups Tell Meta to Stop Efforts to Gag Whistleblower

21 July 2022
TechCrunch (San Francisco)
By Annie Njanja

Rights groups are calling on Meta to halt attempts to silence Daniel Motaung, a South African content moderator and whistleblower that is suing it alongside Sama, its main subcontractor for content moderation in Africa, in Kenya over claims of union busting and exploitation.

In a letter to Mark Zuckerberg, the group of over 80 organizations and individuals including Frances Haugen, a whistleblower and former Meta executive, demanded that the social media giant and Sama stop efforts to have the Kenyan court issue a gag order on Motaung.

