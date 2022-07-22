Kenya: Rights Groups Tell Meta to Stop Efforts to Gag Whistleblower

Rights groups are calling on Meta to halt attempts to silence Daniel Motaung, a South African content moderator and whistleblower that is suing it alongside Sama, its main subcontractor for content moderation in Africa, in Kenya over claims of union busting and exploitation.

In a letter to Mark Zuckerberg, the group of over 80 organizations and individuals including Frances Haugen, a whistleblower and former Meta executive, demanded that the social media giant and Sama stop efforts to have the Kenyan court issue a gag order on Motaung.