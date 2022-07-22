Senegal: Bayern Munich's Sadio Mane Named African Footballer of Year

CAF Online
Sadio Mane of Senegal shoots at goal during the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations AFCON Finals Last 16 match between Senegal and Cape Verde in Bafoussam on January 25, 2022.
21 July 2022
Deutsche Welle (Bonn)

The Confederation of African Football on Thursday awarded Senegalese forward Sadio Mane African Player of the Year for the second time.

The plaudit comes after a year in which Mane kicked the winning penalty for Senegal, and appeared in a Champions League final with his former club, Jürgen Klopp's Liverpool.

Mane tallied just ahead of Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah, his former Liverpool team mate, in the voting, as well as his fellow Senegalese Edouard Mendy.

It's the second time the 30-year-old, who joined Bundesliga champions Bayern last month in an initial €32-million ($32.5 million)-move, has won the award.

He was the winner of the award in 2019. The Confederation of African Football did not hold the annual celebration of African football in the intervening period because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Mane was in the Moroccan capital, Rabat, to receive the award having made a cross-Atlantic dash after he converted a penalty for his new club in a 6-2 pre-season friendly win over DC United.

In February, Mane scored a crucial fifth penalty to give Senegal a 4-2 shootout victory over Egypt, clinching a first Africa Cup of Nations title for his country.

However, his appearance for Liverpool in the Champions League final ended in disappointment with the English club beaten 1-0 by Real Madrid.

(AFP, Reuters)

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Deutsche Welle. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X