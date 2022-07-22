Nigeria: Kuje Prison Attack - Heads Will Roll As Buhari Receives Report Indicting Officials - Aregbesola

21 July 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Oge Udegbunam

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, who disclosed this Thursday, said the report identifies "all those whose action or inaction led to that unfortunate incident" of the Kuje prison attack.

A preliminary report of the investigation into the attack on the prison in Kuje, Abuja, has been sent to President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, who disclosed this Thursday, said the report identifies "all those whose action or inaction led to that unfortunate incident" and such officials will be punished.

"A preliminary report on what happened in Kuje has been sent to the President but a more detailed comprehensive report will come at the end of the investigation," Mr Aregbesola told journalists after Thursday's meeting of the National Security Council in Abuja."We have identified all those whose action or inaction led to that unfortunate incident and those who have shacked their responsibility will have to face the consequences of their action," he said.

Mr Aregbesola said sufficient efforts were made by intelligence agencies to forestall the attack on the prison but there was a problem with the will to carry out instructions by security operatives.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the attack on Kuje prison by terrorists in the first week of July.

Over 800 prison inmates escaped during the attack with about half of them still at large. Those still at large include over 60 Boko Haram suspects.

The attack was carried out by ISWAP, a breakaway faction of Boko Haram, which later released a video of the incident.

More details later...

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X