Nigeria: It's Big Brother Naija Season 7 Premiere Weekend

22 July 2022
This Day (Lagos)
By Vanessa Obioha

By tomorrow, July 23, fans of the popular reality TV show Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) will know the first set of housemates that will entertain them in the Big Brother Naija house. The show returning for its seventh season is retaining last year's format by having a double launch.

While the theme of this season is still under wraps, fans can look forward to a live audience and the return of Ninjas. For this season, the housemates will spend 72 days and the ultimate winner will be rewarded a N100 million grand prize. Each season has seen MultiChoice Nigeria, organisers of the show, top the prize.

Apart from the housemates, fans will be looking forward to the new look of the BBNaija house which always dons a spectacular look each season. Last year, the house donned a colourful look with some uplifts to the Head of House room and the Diary Room, as well as the new additions: the private Executive Lounge and an indoor Games Lounge.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu returns as the host of the season, as does Toke Makinwa as the host of the Showmax talk show on Big Brother Naija, 'The Buzz'.

The launch shows will air on Africa Magic Showcase, Urban and Family as well as the 24/7 Big Brother Naija channel on DStv 198 and GOtv channel 29, and on Showmax.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X