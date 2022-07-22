Zimbabwe: Pomona Rot - Harare Residents Give Minister July Moyo a Two-Day Ultimatum to Withdraw Directives

THE Combined Harare Residents Association (CHRA) has given local government minister July Moyo a two-day ultimatum to cancel his decision ordering City of Harare (CoH) to stop all investigations into the Pomona deal and reverse its suspension.

Council had suspended the project saying it was signed without the local authority conducting its own feasibility study and appointed a special committee to investigate the deal.

Earlier this month, Moyo wrote a letter to CoH directing it to immediately stop all the investigations and cancel suspension of the project and terminate its contract with Geogenix B.V.

In a letter written to Moyo dated 18 July 2022, the residents association said the minister must stop interfering with council's operations and withdraw his letter ordering the local authority not to terminate the contract within 48 hours.

CHRA has threatened to take legal action in the event of Moyo's failure to comply with its demand.

"We are instructed to call upon you, as we hereby do, to cease and desist from interfering with the operations of the City of Harare and in that regard for you to withdraw your letter of the 7th of July 2022 within 48 hours of receipt of this letter. Failure to do so will result in our client approaching the honourable courts for relief," the letter reads.

CHRA accused Moyo of not acting in the public interest and also said his actions are all contrary to the Consumer Protection Act.

The residents association also said it was scandalous for the ministry of local government to be on the fore-front of protecting an agreement which binds CoH to hand over the Pomona dump site to Geogenix B. V for nothing for a period of 30 years and yet the local authority is expected to pay US$40,000 per day to dump trash which it would have collected at its own cost and delivered to its own dumpsite.