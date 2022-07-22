Zimbabwean Drugs Mule Arrested Indian Airport - Cocaine Concealed in Soles of Sandals

A Zimbabwean woman was Wednesday arrested after she was found in possession of a kilogram of cocaine by customs officers at the Indira Gandhi International airport.

The woman has not been named but is due to appear before the Chief Judicial Magistrate (Economic Offences) for judicial custody according to Asian News Agencies (ANI).

Reports say the Zimbabwean national arrived at the airport from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The Delhi Airport customs seized 1,015 grams of cocaine which was concealed in the soles of her sandals.

Current economic challenges in Zimbabwe have, to a large extent, created room for increased illegal drug trafficking.

Estimates are that nearly 85% of the employable population is unemployed, most of them being youths who are recent graduates from universities and other technical training colleges.

Many of the youths are turning to consumption of or trading in illegal drugs or substances to drown sorrows and frustrations over their unemployment, or as a source of income.

Those who trade in drugs play different roles. Some of them serve as middlemen of rich drug lords who supply them with drugs to peddle on the streets, in pubs or in nightclubs while others grow and sell cannabis themselves.

In a related recent development, a 40-year old Zimbabwean woman only identified as Rossie, who is a cancer patient, was arrested at Mumbai airport while trying to smuggle heroin and methamphetamine into to India.

Rossie belongs to a family with a poor financial background.

The drug cartel, which was using her as a mule, promised to take care of her medical expenses in lieu of smuggling drugs in the country according to Customs officials at Mumbai airport at the time of her arrest.