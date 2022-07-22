Zimbabwe: Sikhala to Remain in Custody

The State yesterday opposed the granting of bail to CCC legislator, Job Sikhala, in a matter he is charged with defeating or obstructing the course of justice, saying he was likely to re-offend.

Sikhala is accused of posting a video on social media where he made utterances that were likely to hinder police investigations in the killing of Moreblessing Ali, in the Nyatsime area of Chitungwiza.

Mr Tafara Chirambira, appearing for the State, said Sikhala once breached a bail condition set by the High Court that barred him from sending such videos.

He said the court was supposed to look into such conduct before granting Sikhala bail.

"The court is allowed to deny bail where the accused has propensity to commit more offences," he said.

The State also led evidence from Detective Hardwork Muziti, who told the court that Sikhala was likely to evade trial once granted bail.

He told the court that Sikhala was likely to interfere with investigations since they were yet to record statements from two witnesses.

Det Muziti told the court that they were yet to receive a report from the police's Cyber Unit.

The State opposed the granting of bail to Sikhala after it had successfully placed him on remand.

Harare regional magistrate Mr Stanford Mambanje ruled that the State placed before the court all requisites to place him on remand in its application.

In its application, the State said there was reasonable suspicion that Sikhala committed the offence and that the charges were recognisable at law.

Sikhala had challenged placement on remand arguing that there was an unnecessary splitting of charges as he was on remand on similar charges stemming from the same incident.

Sikhala is expected back in court today to mount his bail application.