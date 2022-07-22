Nigeria: Kano Electricity Company Gets New MD/CEO As Fidelity Bank Takes Over

The new appointments followed the takeover of the company by Fidelity Bank.

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), on Thursday, appointed new management for the Kano Electricity Distribution Company Plc (KEDCO).

The NERC approved the appointment of Ahmed Dangana as the managing director and chief executive officer (MD/CEO) of the power distribution company.

Similarly, it approved the appointment of Hassan Tukur, a former diplomat, as the chairman of the company's board of directors. Other members of the board are; Nelson Ahaneku, Rabiu Suleiman, Amaechi Aloke and Bashir Gwandu.

In a statement on Thursday, the KEDCO's Head of Corporate Communication, Sani Shawai, said the new appointments followed the Nigerian government's restructuring of five electricity distribution companies (DisCos), following Fidelity Bank's takeover of three of the DisCos.

He said the development led to the dissolution of KEDCO's board of directors.

"In this regard, NERC and BPE approved Mr Dangana, a seasoned management consultant and a business turnaround specialist as the new MD/CEO of the company," the statement said.

The spokesperson said Mr Dangana will consolidate on the achievements of the past management to improve operational efficiency and deliver long-term value to the company by reducing Aggregate Technical, Commercial and Collection (ATC&C) losses and improving the company's revenue base.

"With over 16 years of experience in managing diverse portfolios across multiple sectors of the economy including power, investment banking, public finance, oil and gas and agro-allied industry, he (Mr Dangana), will bring on board his deep experience in business transformation to maximise value for all KEDCO stakeholders.

"Mr Dangana was a senior executive with Ernst and Young (EY), a multinational professional services firm providing consulting, assurance, tax and transactions services for clients in public and private sectors where, he led the Finance Transformation team in West Africa with focus on corporate restructuring, financial management and business transformation. In this role, he led various projects with governments, development finance institutions and corporate entities on key developmental initiatives.

"Upon assumption to duty, the MD/CEO assured customers and all stakeholders of improved service delivery and electricity supply in Kano franchise, especially after the completion of the ongoing capital projects on network expansion and maintenance," Mr Shawai said.

The KEDCO franchise area includes Kano, Jigawa and Katsina states.