Tanzania: President Hassan Sheikh Lands in Tanzania

21 July 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The president of Somalia Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and his delegation arrived in Arusha, Tanzania on Thursday.

Mohamud will join the Heads of States of the Eastern African Community Countries for the High-level Retreat on Common Market and the 22nd Ordinary Summit to reaffirm Somalia's membership bid to the EAC bloc.

Villa Somalia announced that the president will address the heads of states meeting in Arusha to seek the joining East African Community (EAC), which if possible will benefit the Somali people.

The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, who is a special guest of the Summit, is received by EAC SG Peter Mutuku Mathuki at the High-Level Retreat for the Summit on the EAC Common Market happening in Arusha, Tanzania.

Somalia began the process to join EAC in 2016 and still awaiting verification from the trade bloc which consists of Tanzania, Uganda, Kenya, DR Congo, South Sudan, Burundi, and Rwanda.

