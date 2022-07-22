Ghana: Teacher Unions' Strike - Academic Calendar Not Affected... Ges Director-General Assures

22 July 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Cliff Ekuful

The Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Professor Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa, has assured that the school calendar for the 2022/23 academic year will not be impacted significantly by the two-week strike action embarked on by teacher unions across the country.

He said as part of the measures put in place to ensure that the lost time during the strike action was recovered, regional and district directors had been instructed to liaise with the various heads of schools to put in some form of interventions for the students.

These interventions, he said included organising extra classes for the students especially in the schools whose teachers embarked on the immediate strike action.

Speaking to the Ghanaian Times via telephone, Prof.Opoku-Amankwa explained that even though the strike action lasted for two weeks, it coincided with a number of public holidays thereby reducing the number of days the teachers refused to go to the classroom.

Furthermore, he said some of the schools had the full stream of their teachers teaching their students at the initial stages.

Despite this he said the service was leaving no stone unturned in ensuring that the calendar is not distorted.

He therefore called on the general public to be rest assured that everything was being done to recover every lost time no matter how small the lost period was.

Prof.Opoku-Amankwa said their checks revealed that all teachers were back to post and effective teaching and learning had started.

He therefore urged parents whose wards were yet to return to school to ensure that they went back to school in earnest.

