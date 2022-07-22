Ghana: Enterprise Insurance Pays 7,500 Individuals Through 'Same Day Claims Payment Service'

Kumasi — Enterprise Insurance Limited has paid over 7,500 individual claims worth GH¢13 million through its "Same Day Claims Payment Service", says the Managing Director, Ernestina Abeh.

According to the managing director, the payment made as at the end of 2021, catapulted the company to the ultimate rating AAA for claims paying ability.

"The company is currently the only Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana (CIMG) hall of fame member independently rated AAA, the ultimate rating for claims-paying ability", she emphasised.

She was speaking at the launch of the innovation- Same Day Claims Payment Service, in Kumasi on Wednesday.

The managing director mentioned that the innovation was launched in 2018, and "based on the success we have achieved in Accra, that we are replicating the service in Kumasi.

"I am happy to announce that we are here in Kumasi with the "Same Day Claims Payment Service and we are here to stay and delight our customers", she mentioned.

Ashanti Regional Manager of the National Insurance Commission, Kofi Baffour Senchere, indicated that Enterprise Insurance has already set the pace in the claims payment and "with the introduction of the Same Day Claims Payment Service, the bar has been raised higher".

He commended the company for taking such a bold step to pioneer the innovation which he described as "the industry's first service".

Mr Senchere was very optimistic Enterprise Insurance would deliver a top notch service to the delight of its customers in the region.

Some of the beneficiaries gave testimonies about how easy and fast the process was, especially the benefit of convenience, simplicity and the ability to get one's vehicle back on road quickly.

Enterprise Insurance Limited was incorporated in 1924 and it is a subsidiary of Enterprise Group Limited (EGL) incorporated in 1924.