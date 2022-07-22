Ghana: NPP Will Restore Hope to Citizenry Before Election 2024 - Kodua Frimpong

The newly-elected General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Justin Kodua Frimpong, has assured the citizenry that the NPP government will restore their hope and aspiration before the 2024 general election.

He contended that on the backdrop of that, what the party needed to do from now to 2024 was to ensure it gave Ghanaians hope for them to understand the situation they found themselves in.

"While the task may be a herculean one, my colleagues and I are resolved to work effectively and efficiently with the government to bring hope to citizens before the 2024 elections," Mr Frimpong stressed.

He observed that an analysis of the margin by which the NPP and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) had both won and lost elections was an indication that Ghanaians were generally more tilted towards the NPP.

According to him, while the NPP tended to win elections with large margins and lose same with slim margins, the opposite was true for the NDC and cited since 2000, anytime NPP lost elections, the margins were close, but when NPP won elections, the margins were always higher.

"For instance in 2000 when President Agyekum Kufuor was winning the second round, he polled 56.9 per cent but in 2008 when NDC was winning the elections, they garnered 50.23 per cent, even in 2012 when the NDC won the elections, they won with 50.7 per cent, in 2016 when NPP was winning the elections, we won with 53.72 per cent and in 2020 when we won the elections we won with 51.30 per cent.

"The reason for this analysis is, when we are winning elections the margins are high but NDC struggles to win elections and at least from 2000 towards 2020, so, naturally it tells you Ghanaians are tilted towards the NPP because it is difficult for the NPP to lose elections in the country," Mr Frimpong alluded.

He insisted that the analysis was significant now as the new crop of leaders of the NPP begin strategising, planning and focusing to win overwhelmingly the upcoming 2024 elections to break eight years of political party rule to ensure historic feat in the Fourth Republic.