Malawi Protesters Assault Journalist

22 July 2022
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Misa Malawi has condemned the assault of Times Group cameraperson Emmanuel Simpokolwe by some demonstrators in Lilongwe.

Misa Malawi chairperson Teresa Ndanga says on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, some demonstrators stopped Times Group vehicle and beat up Simpokolwe in their attempt to stop the crew from covering the demonstrations.

Ndanga says MISA Malawi respects every person's freedom of assembly but does not condone any violent demonstrations and assault of journalists on duty.

"What the demonstrators did is a violation of media freedom and the right to access information.

"Such barbaric behaviour has the potential to shrink the space for a free press," says Ndanga.

She has since called on police to investigate the incident and bring perpetrators to book.

