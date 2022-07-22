Nigeria: 2023 - Don't Expect Any Miracle From Peter Obi, Labour Party - Atiku

Presidential candidate of the People's Democratic Party, PDP, Abubakar Atiku has asked Nigerians not to expect a miracle to happen on the basis that Peter Obi joined the Labour Party to contest the presidency in 2023.

Atiku, who spoke in an interview with Arise TV on Friday, said he does not expect the Labour Party to take a smash vote from the PDP as people are suggesting.

He noted that this could have been demonstrated at the just-concluded governorship election in Osun State.

"What is the performance of the Labour Party? This is a party that does not have a governor; doesn't have members of the national assembly; doesn't have state assembly members.

"Politics in this country depends on the structures you have at these various levels - at the local government level; at the state level; and at the national level. So, it is very very difficult to expect a miracle to happen simply because Peter Obi is in the Labour Party," he said.

"After all, they were saying through social media they have more than 1 million votes in Osun State. But how many people turned out to vote for the Labour Party," he added.

Atiku, however, said 90 percent of the Northern people are not into the social media.