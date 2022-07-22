Malawi: Chakwera Says He Will Achieve His Development Plans for Malawi

Chakwera optimistic to achieve his vision against the forces of prophets of doom President Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera has assured Malawians that he will achieve his vision and plans for the development of this country, saying the desire by prophets of doom to see him fail will not succeed.

Chakwera said this on Thursday during the launch of the National Data Center at Kamuzu University of Health Sciences (KUHeS).

Addressing his critics, he said, the launch of the National Data Center is one of the many achievements his administration has set towards achieving the national development blueprint, Malawi 2063.

Government spokesperson Gospel Kazako said Malawians have to be patient as government is in the process of dealing with some of the challengs the country is facing.

According to Kazako, the Tonse alliance has only been in power for two years and it is not right for Malawians to say that government has failed.

This comes just a day after the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) is accused of sponsoring violent protests which led to the damage of property worth K80 million.

Turning to his prepared speech, President Chakwera said the National Data Centre is a digital infrastructure that raises stakes in delivering data-driven, seamless and timely service to people

He said the National Data Centre will host all government-wide systems and help the administration form economic, social and political insights for effective decision-making and policy implementation.

"Indisputably, the world today runs on Big Data meaning our newly-established centre enables us to network our key sectors like Health, Agriculture, Education, Governance and Social Services to a single platform that allows storage, knowledge sharing, processing and application to improve livelihoods," he said.

He said the integrated infrastructure will allow interoperability between government systems, third party and private systems, saying interlinkages with the private sector will be enhanced.

He said with the National Data Centre, Malawi is making landmark progress towards Big Data utilisation in form of analytics, Artificial Intelligence (AI), robotics and machine learning and the Internet of Things (IoT).