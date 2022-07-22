Liberia: NEC Commended for Great Job

22 July 2022
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)
By Jonathan O. Grigsby

A one-day internal Gender Training for members of the Board of Commissioners (BOC), and Senior Technicians of the National Elections Commission (NEC) has ended at a local hotel in Monrovia.

The one-day intensive training was conducted by the National Elections Commission (NEC), with support from the United Nations Development Program, (UNDP), the Governments of Sweden and Ireland, the UN Women, and the Peace Building Fund.

According to a release, the training conducted Wednesday, July 20, 2022 by the NEC Gender Section of the NEC was under the theme, "Unpacking Gender in Elections".

Speaking at the opening NEC Chairperson, Davidetta Browne Lansanah promised that the Commission will ensure that the issues of gender are given serious priority.

Madam Browne-Lansanah spoke strongly about job positions as it relates to the issue of gender mainstreaming mostly within the Commission.

Speaking on behalf of partners, the peoples of Sweden and Ireland, the Chief Technical Advisor for the UNDP Electoral Support Office, Lenka Homolkova pledged the full support of the partners as it relates to promoting gender issues for greater participation in all of the electoral processes throughout Liberia.

The UN Women Deputy Representative, Pampla Mkwamba and the UN Women Political Participation and Leadership Program Specialist, Nyasha Memory Chidau also participated in the National Elections Commission Gender training.

In a brief remark, Madam Chidau spoke highly of the level of cooperation of the National Elections Commission family mostly, the policymakers, led by its Chairperson, Madam Davidetta Browne Lansanah.

She said the National Elections Commission was doing a great job when it comes to the issues of promoting gender.

Read the original article on New Republic.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The New Republic Liberia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X