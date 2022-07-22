Liberia: NEC Commended for Great Job

A one-day internal Gender Training for members of the Board of Commissioners (BOC), and Senior Technicians of the National Elections Commission (NEC) has ended at a local hotel in Monrovia.

The one-day intensive training was conducted by the National Elections Commission (NEC), with support from the United Nations Development Program, (UNDP), the Governments of Sweden and Ireland, the UN Women, and the Peace Building Fund.

According to a release, the training conducted Wednesday, July 20, 2022 by the NEC Gender Section of the NEC was under the theme, "Unpacking Gender in Elections".

Speaking at the opening NEC Chairperson, Davidetta Browne Lansanah promised that the Commission will ensure that the issues of gender are given serious priority.

Madam Browne-Lansanah spoke strongly about job positions as it relates to the issue of gender mainstreaming mostly within the Commission.

Speaking on behalf of partners, the peoples of Sweden and Ireland, the Chief Technical Advisor for the UNDP Electoral Support Office, Lenka Homolkova pledged the full support of the partners as it relates to promoting gender issues for greater participation in all of the electoral processes throughout Liberia.

The UN Women Deputy Representative, Pampla Mkwamba and the UN Women Political Participation and Leadership Program Specialist, Nyasha Memory Chidau also participated in the National Elections Commission Gender training.

In a brief remark, Madam Chidau spoke highly of the level of cooperation of the National Elections Commission family mostly, the policymakers, led by its Chairperson, Madam Davidetta Browne Lansanah.

She said the National Elections Commission was doing a great job when it comes to the issues of promoting gender.