Nigeria: My Disagreement With Tinubu in 2007 Was Over Muslim-Muslim Ticket, Says Atiku

22 July 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Miftaudeen Raji

Presidential candidate under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Abubakar Atiku has said his major disagreement with the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in 2007 was over Muslim-Muslim ticket.

Atiku described the Muslim-Muslim ticket by the APC as "unwelcoming and unripe for Nigeria as a democratic state."

He made this assertion on Friday during an interview with Arise TV monitored by our correspondent.

Atiku said, "I have always opposed Muslim-Muslim ticket. I don't believe this is ripe for countries like Nigeria. There should be balance."

Meanwhile, the PDP candidate has expressed confidence that he will defeat the APC candidate Tinubu in 2023.

Atiku dismissed the insinuation that the emergence of Kashim Shettima as Tinubu's running mate will reduce his chances in the North-East in the 2023 presidential election.

Recall that outcry has greeted the Muslim-Muslim ticket by the APC, which has been widely described as not truly reflective of the plurality of the Nigerian nation.

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and some APC youths have been critical of the APC Muslim-Muslim joint ticket.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X