Somalia: Liyu Police Hits Back At Al-Shabaab Claims Over Attack

The officials of Liyu police, the special forces of Somali regional state in Ethiopia refuted claims by AlShabaab that over 80 soldiers killed in attack on their bases along with Somalia border.

They said Al-Shabaab militants suffered casualties in the counter-offensive after they were being circled in the vacinty of Halul area near Hargelle District.

Al-Qaeda-linked militants attacked four towns near the border between Somalia and Ethiopia, the first major assault by the Islamist group since Somalia appointed a new president in May.

Towns including Aato and Yeed were targeted in the raids by the al-Shabaab group, according to people who declined to be identified because they're not authorized to speak to the media. Dozens of members of an Ethiopian paramilitary police unit, known as the Liyu, were killed in the raids, according to two of the people. It wasn't immediately clear whether any al-Shabaab fighters died.