Gambia: Detained Suspects in Connection to Baby's Death Released On 'Stiff Bail' Conditions

Cherno Mbye and Kibily Dambelly, the two suspects who were held by detectives of The Gambia Police Force (GPF) in connection to the mysterious death of a two year old boy, have been released on 'stiff bail,' police spokesman said on Thursday.

The police said the two were earlier detained for their role or involvement in the incident leading to the death of the child. This comes in the wake of an outcry by concerned citizens, who urged the State particularly detectives of the Gambia Police Force, to immediately investigate the death of the child.

Police spokesperson Superintendent (Spt.) Lamin Njie told Foroyaa, that the individuals arrested in connection to the incident have been granted strict bail conditions while investigations continue into the matter.

An earlier statement received from the Police spokesperson indicated however, that the Office of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) is currently investigating the case of the sudden death of a child under suspicious circumstances, after receiving information that the two year old boy was said to have been locked in a car for four hours.

Fatou Ngoneh Mbye, a resident of Latri Kunda Sabiji and mother of the deceased child, is the subject of an alleged rape trial at the Bundung High Court involving Bubacarr Bob Keita as the accused person. "An investigation panel was quickly constituted to thoroughly investigate the case with a view to prosecuting all individuals found wanting, in the death of the child," the Police said in a statement; that the return of Sainabou Mbye from Dakar is being expedited, together with the deceased child for an autopsy and further medical examination to be carried out. According to information, this was carried out when the IGP's office initiated contact through Interpol, to swiftly facilitate her return to The Gambia with the deceased