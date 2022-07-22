Gambia: MOFA Extends Validity of Expired Gambian Passports

A press statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad informed Gambians in the Diaspora that due to the acute shortage of ordinary passport books, The Government of the Gambia through the Ministry of the Interior has authorised all Diplomatic Missions abroad, to extend the validity of expired Gambian passports of affected holders.

The statement said that for any further information on this matter, the people concerned are kindly urged to contact during official hours only, the Diaspora and Migration Directorate of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad on the following number: +220 3616555.