Gambia: Personal Opinion or Law?

opinion

Life is not an ordinary matter. When it is taken everybody condemns the heinous act. When a person is convicted for taking life what the law says in terms of sentence becomes a matter of law and not just public opinion.

Hence anybody who wishes to comment on such matter should give clarity on what the law says regarding the guilt of an accused person, the conviction and the sentence. Opinion comes when there is review of Constitution and criminal law. Foroyaa aims to give clarity on what the Constitution says about the death penalty and what falls within the powers of the president by way of prerogative of mercy which does not make any sentence absolute and the execution of sentences to be the prerogative of judges.

In the next issue, Foroyaa will look at the death penalty in detail from the perspective of the Constitution and the perspective of the executive who is mandated to exercise prerogative of mercy based on advice in accordance with the constitution.