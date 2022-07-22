Africa: Oshoala Dedicates Record Fifth CAF Player of the Year to Nigeria's Super Falcons

Asisat Oshoala has dedicated her record fifth CAF African Player of the Year award to her Nigerian Super Falcons teammates, who she hailed as the best international team in the world.

Oshoala saw off Cameroon's Ajara Nchout Njoya and Zambia's Grace Chanda to win the coveted award again at the CAF Awards 2022 in the Moroccan capital of Rabat.

In so doing she now goes clear of compatriot Perpetua Nkwocha, standing alone on five African Player of the Year titles.

CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe presented the award to the Super Falcons and FC Barcelona star, who was overjoyed to yet again hear her name called to receive the prized trophy reserved for Africa's best player.

"I had to fight hard to get to this point. I would like to thank all my teammates and my friends at my club FC Barcelona. Muchas gracias. I also have to thank my friends in the national team. You are the best teammates in the world. in football, there are many lessons and I would like to send a message 'we can fall back, but we can get back up'," said Oshoala in hailing the courage shown by the Super Falcons after being reduced to nine men to still take their semifinal against Morocco all the way to the penalty shootout.

Asisat Oshoala and the Super Falcons have qualified for the next edition of the FIFA Women's World Cup after reaching the semi-finals of the TotalEnergies WAFCON.

At club level, Oshoala also reached the final of the European Champions League with FC Barcelona.