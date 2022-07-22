Africa: Glittering CAF Awards 2022 Hailed As an 'Iconic' Celebration of African Football

Some of African football's stellar names graced the CAF Awards 2022 last night, as the event cemented its status as one of the world's biggest and most important football celebrations.

All the big names of the game converged on Rabat's stunning Mohammed VI Technical Centre, donning their finest regalia and beautiful bright African colours.

Emmanuel Adebayor, El Hadji Diouf, Mercy Akide, Rigobert Song, Claude Makelele, Lucas Radebe, Samuel Eto'o, Perpetua Nkwocha, Wael Gomaa and Kalusha Bwalya were just some of the African and world football superstars who graced the occasion.

Banyana Banyana legend Amanda Dlamani said the awards were a huge step up from the times when she was still playing international football and provided huge motivation to show current players the global levels they can now attain in the game.

"I wish there was this type of reward when I was still playing. It sure is a great opportunity and motivation for players to really excel in the game. Seeing CAF Awards of this stature is really good for the development of African football," said Dlamini.

One of the Indomitable Lionesses stars, Gaelle Moudio, said "it's just magnificent what CAF has organised here".

"I didn't think it could be so grandiose. It's an iconic moment. Players have not always been recognized for their contribution, but today things have changed so much for the better for especially African women's football," said Moudio of a night when Senegal's Sadio Mane was fittingly crowned Africa's Player of the Year and when Nigeria's Asisat Oshoala claimed a record fifth African Player of the Year title.

Super Falcons legend Rachel Ayegba said: "It's just beautiful what we're experiencing here. This is an event that comes during another great event that is the TotalEnergies Women's Africa Cup of Nations. It's just amazing to see so many big names and leaders of African football gathered in the same place at the same time," said Ayegba, who also hailed the initiative of hosting an exhibition CAF Legends versus Morocco Legends match on the day of the CAF Awards.