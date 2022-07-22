Mozambique: Covid-19 - 92 New Cases and 36 Recoveries

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities on Thursday reported 92 new cases of the Covid-19 respiratory disease and 36 recoveries.

According to a Thursday press release from the Ministry of Health, 47 of the new cases were women and 45 were men. 89 were Mozambican citizens and three were foreigners (in line with standard practice, their nationalities were not revealed). Their ages ranged from two to 74.

26 of the new cases were from Inhambane, 20 from Maputo city, 10 from Sofala, and nine from Tete. There were also eight cases from Nampula, seven from Zambezia, five from Gaza, three from Cabo Delgado, three from Maputo province and one from Niassa. Manica was the only province where no new cases were reported.

Since the start of the pandemic, 1,362,541 people have been tested in Mozambique for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 950 of them in the previous 24 hours. 858 of these tests yielded negative results, and the 92 who tested positive raised the total number of positive cases diagnosed in Mozambique to 229,290.

The positivity rate (the percentage of people tested found to be carrying the virus) rose from 7.13 per cent on Wednesday to 9.68 per cent on Thursday.

The hospitalisation figures remained unchanged on Thursday. No Covid-19 patients were discharged, and no new cases were admitted. Nine patients remained under medical care in the Covid-19 wards. Four of these patients were in Niassa, with two in Zambezia, and one each in Cabo Delgado, Manica and Inhambane. None of these patients were in intensive care.

No further deaths were reported on Thursday, and so the total Covid-19 death toll in Mozambique remained 2,215.

The 36 recoveries were all from Nampula. The total number of recoveries rose to 226,593, which is 98.23 per cent of all cases of Covid-19 ever diagnosed in Mozambique.

The number of active cases of Covid-19 rose from 384 on Wednesday to 478 on Thursday. The geographical distribution of the active cases was as follows: Sofala, 101; Zambezia, 81; Inhambane, 65; Gaza, 58: Cabo Delgado, 44; Maputo city, 42; Nampula, 33; Tete, 24; Niassa, 16; Maputo province, nine; and Manica, five.

The Ministry release also reported that, over the previous 24 hours, only 791 people were vaccinated against Covid-19. The number of people fully vaccinated against the disease now stands at 14,594,942. This is 96 per cent of all citizens aged 18 and above.