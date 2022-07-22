Africa - New Engine of Growth for Automotive Industry

Marrakech — Participants in a panel held Friday in Marrakech, as part of the 14th edition of the U.S.-Africa Business Summit, highlighted the role of the African continent as a new engine of growth for the automotive industry.

On this occasion, they highlighted the need for African countries to improve the competitiveness of their products and their after-sales experience, to capitalize on new opportunities in the global market.

The General Manager of Renault Group Morocco, Mohamed Bachiri noted that the automobile, one of the key sectors on which the Industrial Acceleration Plan (PAI), presents a real "success story" that has benefited greatly from the attraction of manufacturers for such areas, establishing the Kingdom in a hub of the automotive industry.

Referring to Morocco's very successful experience in this field, Mr. Bachiri stressed that this sector, which has become the first exporter in Morocco and the second in terms of job creation, promotes the "Made In Morocco" brand in more than 60 destinations.

With the industrialization of new models of vehicles in Morocco, including electric vehicles, the Moroccan automotive sector is entering a new era of its history marked by the rise of skills, technology and decarbonation, he said.

Echoing him, the Minister of Trade and Industry of Ghana, Alan Kyerematen, commended the efforts made by Morocco in the development of the automotive sector.

"Today, the Kingdom of Morocco works with the largest multinationals and this is an achievement not only for the Kingdom but for the entire African continent, he said.

For his part, Juan Carlos Gonzalez, representative of the Ford Group, said that the group follows with interest Africa's efforts to boost the automotive industry. "Therefore, we will continue to diversify our suppliers in Africa and continue to develop the turnover of our purchasing operations," he said.