Africa: The Chairperson of the African Union Commission Welcomes Signing of Russia/Ukraine Agreement to Resume Grain Exports Under Auspices of Turkiye and United Nations

22 July 2022
African Union (Addis Ababa)
press release

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat welcomes the signing by Russia and Ukraine of agreements under the auspices of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkiye and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the export of grain and agricultural products via the Black Sea.

The Chairperson of the Commission commends all the Parties on this successful development.

The Chairperson also wishes to warmly congratulate H.E. Macky Sall, President of the Republic of Senegal and current Chair of the African Union for having called for the urgent need for the resumption of cereals from Ukraine and Russia to global markets as made to President Vladimir Putin during a joint AU mission to Sochi on 3 June 2022, of which this welcome development is a testament.

The Chairperson further reiterates the appeal of the African Union as expressed on 24 February 2022 for the Parties to establish an immediate ceasefire and open further political negotiations under the auspices of the United Nations in the interests of global peace and stability.

The African Union reaffirms its continued and steadfast commitment to multilateralism a

