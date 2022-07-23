Nigeria: El-Rufai Supports Tinubu/Shettima Candidacy, Will Win Kaduna for APC - UBA Sani Boosts

Mr El-Rufai was one of those being considered the vice-presidential candidate of the ruling APC before the emergence of Mr Shettima.

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna, Uba Sani, on Friday said the governor of the state, Nasir El-Rufai, supports Kashim Shettima, the party's choice of the running mate to its presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu in next year's presidential election.

Mr Sani was speaking to debunk the rumour shared on social media that Mr El-Rufai does not support Mr Shettima as the party's vice-presidential candidate.

Mr El-Rufai was one of those being considered the vice-presidential candidate of the ruling APC, before the emergence of Mr Shettima.

But speaking at the official inauguration of Mr Shettima as the Chairman, Arewa Women for Tinubu (AWT) organised by a support group in Abuja on Friday, Mr Sani told Mr Shettima that he will work together with Mr El-Rufai to win Kaduna for the Tinubu/Shettima candidacy in next year's presidential election.

"I want to also say here that Governor El-Rufai has total support for our brother, His Excellency, Senator Kashim Shettima; we have worked together, we are brothers and we are friends."

"When the news broke out that Shettima had been selected as Tinubu's running mate, El-Rufai was the first to try to call and wish him well.

"Unfortunately, a lot of people, obviously ignorant of the cordiality between El-Rufai and Shettima, spread false reports in the press.

"I assure you, and stand to be quoted anywhere, anytime, that Kaduna state would deliver the highest votes for the Tinubu presidency in 2023," he said.

He later praised Mr Shettima as an outstanding politician and one of the most detribalised leaders he knows and has worked with for years.

"His nomination as the running mate to our party's presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, is a great choice, and we assure them of our support in ensuring the success of the party at all levels in the forthcoming general elections," he said.