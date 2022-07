Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia will play in Group A, alongside Angola, Morocco, the Central African Republic and Rwanda in the 29th Men's Juniors Africa Nations Championship, due in August 20-29 in Kigali (Rwanda), according to the draws conducted on Friday.

Group B includes Algeria, Egypt, Congo and Libya.

The first two of each group will play the semi-finals, while the first six will qualify for the World Cup in the category, scheduled for June 20-July 2, 2023 in Germany and Greece.